Strategic Investment Management, Llc Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI World ETF

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Strategic Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI World ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Investment Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Strategic Investment Management, Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,266,476 shares, 37.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.04% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 757,373 shares, 20.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.74% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 106,522 shares, 17.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 114,580 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.28% BTC iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) - 1,169,740 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio.

Strategic Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 82.28%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $228.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 114,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Strategic Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.