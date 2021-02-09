Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares M

Columbia, MD, based Investment company Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. owns 157 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KBE, VDE, ESGD, CSX, ICLN, CSCO, ESGE, RSP,

KBE, VDE, ESGD, CSX, ICLN, CSCO, ESGE, RSP, Added Positions: IYW, SRLN, IEMG, SPSM, XLF, ITB, XLB, MUB, USIG, SCHX, FMB, GOVT, KRE, SCHZ, MBB, SCHP, IYJ, TLT, VNLA, IVW, AGG, EPP, GLTR, SPDW, SCHH, CBND, SPLG, SPEM, PFE, PG, SCHR, MINT, USRT, IHE, FM, HYLB, IAGG, VWOB, BRK.B, XOM, MCD, FTSL, BA, IBM, USHY, GOOGL, VWO, VNQ, VIG, VMBS, MSFT, SPIP, VZ, PCY, WMT, PINS, JNK, ASHR, T, ESGU, IBND, HYS, HYG, GSY,

IYW, SRLN, IEMG, SPSM, XLF, ITB, XLB, MUB, USIG, SCHX, FMB, GOVT, KRE, SCHZ, MBB, SCHP, IYJ, TLT, VNLA, IVW, AGG, EPP, GLTR, SPDW, SCHH, CBND, SPLG, SPEM, PFE, PG, SCHR, MINT, USRT, IHE, FM, HYLB, IAGG, VWOB, BRK.B, XOM, MCD, FTSL, BA, IBM, USHY, GOOGL, VWO, VNQ, VIG, VMBS, MSFT, SPIP, VZ, PCY, WMT, PINS, JNK, ASHR, T, ESGU, IBND, HYS, HYG, GSY, Reduced Positions: SPIB, XLV, EWL, XLC, XLP, VHT, IEF, DJP, EZU, SOXX, SCHA, IJH, IEI, IYH, IJR, SCHF, SHY, SPMD, SPY, VDC, VOO, VOX, IGOV, IEFA, MRK, FLJP, EMB, AAPL, JNJ, MKC, PEP, DIS, VFH, BWX, VCSH, IWF, EWU, IAU, SCHO, AMZN, LQD,

SPIB, XLV, EWL, XLC, XLP, VHT, IEF, DJP, EZU, SOXX, SCHA, IJH, IEI, IYH, IJR, SCHF, SHY, SPMD, SPY, VDC, VOO, VOX, IGOV, IEFA, MRK, FLJP, EMB, AAPL, JNJ, MKC, PEP, DIS, VFH, BWX, VCSH, IWF, EWU, IAU, SCHO, AMZN, LQD, Sold Out: XLE, VEA, DJCI, VIS, TROW,

SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 1,006,210 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 562,218 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG) - 1,274,553 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,210,520 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 496,953 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85%

Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $41.82, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 353,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $61.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $31.428100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33. The stock is now traded at around $88.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $46.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 235.16%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.791200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 633,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5715.02%. The purchase prices were between $44.13 and $45.65, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 666,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 139.47%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $68.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 636,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 431.45%. The purchase prices were between $27.99 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.19. The stock is now traded at around $41.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 521,573 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 38.84%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,680,532 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 331.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.91 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $64.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 318,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68.

Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN. The sale prices were between $12.94 and $13.96, with an estimated average price of $13.69.

Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $141.72 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $160.59.

Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.29.