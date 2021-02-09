Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Buys CarMax Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Prologis Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inphi Corp

Investment company Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys CarMax Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Prologis Inc, Yelp Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inphi Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. owns 19 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: KMX, YELP, JNJ, DHR, LAC, SPCE, AMRS, PH,
- Added Positions: GOLD, PLD, BBY,
- Reduced Positions: LLY, NFLX, ATVI, VRM, MRVL, AVTR, AMD,
- Sold Out: GS, REGN, IPHI, PANW, GOOG, MGM, CAT, CHWY, MS,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with GOLD. Click here to check it out.
- GOLD 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of GOLD
- Peter Lynch Chart of GOLD
For the details of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vantis+investment+advisers+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 99,080 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.82%
- Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) - 146,200 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.90%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 591,800 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.75%
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 132,200 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.15%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 133,200 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.44 and $100.46, with an estimated average price of $93.78. The stock is now traded at around $126.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 82,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Yelp Inc (YELP)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Yelp Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.4 and $34.26, with an estimated average price of $26.34. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 164,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $166.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 30,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $238.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 15,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lithium Americas Corp (LAC)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The purchase prices were between $9 and $15.86, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $21.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $55.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 134.75%. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 591,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 118.15%. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 132,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 44.90%. The purchase prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.8. The stock is now traded at around $119.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 146,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.Sold Out: Inphi Corp (IPHI)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Inphi Corp. The sale prices were between $109.36 and $160.98, with an estimated average price of $140.95.Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $280.79.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43.Sold Out: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $25.8.
Here is the complete portfolio of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.. Also check out:
1. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. keeps buying