Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Buys CarMax Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Prologis Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inphi Corp

Investment company Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys CarMax Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Prologis Inc, Yelp Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inphi Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. owns 19 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KMX, YELP, JNJ, DHR, LAC, SPCE, AMRS, PH,

KMX, YELP, JNJ, DHR, LAC, SPCE, AMRS, PH, Added Positions: GOLD, PLD, BBY,

GOLD, PLD, BBY, Reduced Positions: LLY, NFLX, ATVI, VRM, MRVL, AVTR, AMD,

LLY, NFLX, ATVI, VRM, MRVL, AVTR, AMD, Sold Out: GS, REGN, IPHI, PANW, GOOG, MGM, CAT, CHWY, MS,

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 99,080 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.82% Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) - 146,200 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.90% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 591,800 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 134.75% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 132,200 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.15% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 133,200 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.44 and $100.46, with an estimated average price of $93.78. The stock is now traded at around $126.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 82,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Yelp Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.4 and $34.26, with an estimated average price of $26.34. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 164,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $166.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 30,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $238.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 15,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The purchase prices were between $9 and $15.86, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $21.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. initiated holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $55.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 134.75%. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 591,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 118.15%. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 132,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 44.90%. The purchase prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.8. The stock is now traded at around $119.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 146,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Inphi Corp. The sale prices were between $109.36 and $160.98, with an estimated average price of $140.95.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $280.79.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $25.8.