Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC Buys Personalis Inc, Skillz Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, Sells Churchill Capital Corp III, DraftKings Inc, II-VI Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Personalis Inc, Skillz Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Honeywell International Inc, sells Churchill Capital Corp III, DraftKings Inc, II-VI Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Constellation Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC owns 256 stocks with a total value of $747 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) - 6,560,838 shares, 19.87% of the total portfolio. Personalis Inc (PSNL) - 907,419 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.90% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,950 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 203,266 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,751 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41%

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $41.432000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 357,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 93,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.35. The stock is now traded at around $147.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $244.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $38.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Personalis Inc by 34.90%. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $44, with an estimated average price of $30.35. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 907,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 526.07%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 107.51%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 35.77%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $166.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 58,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 354,324 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc by 45.41%. The purchase prices were between $1.53 and $3.07, with an estimated average price of $2.18. The stock is now traded at around $3.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,071,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.15.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.23.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.17 and $76.51, with an estimated average price of $68.51.

Wellington Shields Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $44.48.