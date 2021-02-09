Jensen Investment Management Inc Buys The Home Depot Inc, Waste Management Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Sells VF Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Amphenol Corp

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Jensen Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Waste Management Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Maximus Inc, Landstar System Inc, sells VF Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Amphenol Corp, Omnicom Group Inc, Linde PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jensen Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Jensen Investment Management Inc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $12.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: HD, WM, MCHP, HAS, MMS, LSTR, LH, KR, HRC, GPC, EXPD, CPRT, CHD, CRI, BBY, LEVI, TSCO, TSM, TDC, VRSK, LII, K, MLHR, EHC, FFIV, DCI, CCK, CPB,

HD, WM, MCHP, HAS, MMS, LSTR, LH, KR, HRC, GPC, EXPD, CPRT, CHD, CRI, BBY, LEVI, TSCO, TSM, TDC, VRSK, LII, K, MLHR, EHC, FFIV, DCI, CCK, CPB, Reduced Positions: VFC, UPS, APH, NKE, OMC, ACN, PG, AAPL, EMR, LIN, ON, RS, RTX,

VFC, UPS, APH, NKE, OMC, ACN, PG, AAPL, EMR, LIN, ON, RS, RTX, Sold Out: XLNX, MDT,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,842,457 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 5,322,282 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 429,507 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 4,337,501 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 2,681,231 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $278.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 993,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.67. The stock is now traded at around $113.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,294,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 120.92%. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $124.78. The stock is now traded at around $152.794200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc by 33.65%. The purchase prices were between $82.91 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $93.63. The stock is now traded at around $105.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 53.38%. The purchase prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 61.02%. The purchase prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.8. The stock is now traded at around $119.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jensen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Jensen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21.