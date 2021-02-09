Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, CI Financial Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Catalent Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc

Investment company Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, CI Financial Corp, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Catalent Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, HD Supply Holdings Inc, Comerica Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.. As of 2020Q4, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owns 320 stocks with a total value of $14 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JAZZ, RBA, CIXX,

JAZZ, RBA, CIXX, Added Positions: AAPL, DIS, ADBE, AMZN, KO, HD, JNJ, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, PEP, PG, VZ, MA, V, FB, PYPL, MMM, CB, AES, ABT, ABMD, ACN, ATVI, APD, AXP, AMP, AMGN, ADI, AMAT, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BDX, BLK, BMY, CBRE, GIB, CSX, CVS, CNI, CAT, CVX, CME, CI, CSCO, CGNX, CL, DRI, D, DOV, EW, LLY, EL, EXPE, NEE, FICO, FISV, GILD, GOOGL, HAL, HUM, IBM, ITW, INTC, ICE, IP, INTU, KSU, LRCX, LOW, MTB, MKTX, MMC, MXIM, SPGI, MU, NSC, NTRS, ORCL, PNC, LIN, BKNG, PGR, CRM, SHW, SBUX, TJX, TGT, TXN, TD, TRMB, UNP, UPS, VRTX, GWW, WMT, WAT, ZBRA, BR, FTNT, LYB, FRC, NOW, ABBV, ZTS, RNG, BURL, GOOG, PAYC, CFG, KEYS, SHOP, TRU, SQ, COUP, AKAM, AEE, ABC, AJG, GOLD, CAE, CMS, CAH, CE, CTAS, CTXS, CAG, COO, DTE, DPZ, ECL, ENB, EXPD, FAST, GRMN, GPC, HSY, HOLX, HRL, IEX, KEY, KMB, LH, MGA, MRVL, MAS, MSI, NVR, NEM, ES, NUE, ODFL, OMC, PPL, PTC, PKI, PFG, PEG, DGX, REGN, RF, RCI, SIVB, SLB, STX, WPM, STT, STE, SU, TIF, TSCO, URI, VFC, VLO, VAR, VRSN, WST, WLTW, WEC, MELI, AWK, PBA, XYL, PSX, HLT, ANET, CABO, DELL, AMCR,

IVZ, Sold Out: XOM, CTLT, SYM, HDS, CMA, INGR, FLIR, JLL, PBCT, ZION, NLSN, NOV, BB, VNT, CRON,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,390,592 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 1,588,970 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 526,507 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 76,400 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% Facebook Inc (FB) - 862,900 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $140.71 and $165.05, with an estimated average price of $149.02. The stock is now traded at around $169.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 47,817 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.72 and $75.2, with an estimated average price of $66.29. The stock is now traded at around $57.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 93,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. initiated holding in CI Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 179,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $85.88 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.08.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $21.78 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $21.78.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $39.33 and $56.2, with an estimated average price of $48.92.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. sold out a holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The sale prices were between $29.85 and $44.02, with an estimated average price of $37.1.