Charter Trust Co Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, NVIDIA Corp, S&P Global Inc

Concord, NH, based Investment company Charter Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, NVIDIA Corp, S&P Global Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charter Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Charter Trust Co owns 239 stocks with a total value of $998 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ICE, QCOM, TMUS, BP, CB, EL, HPQ, IEFA, ILMN, KRE, SLB, STT, XBI, ZBH,

ICE, QCOM, TMUS, BP, CB, EL, HPQ, IEFA, ILMN, KRE, SLB, STT, XBI, ZBH, Added Positions: AGG, IVW, VEA, LQD, LHX, IJH, VWO, NVO, LRCX, PH, IJK, IJT, AME, LOGI, HD, HZNP, IJR, XLE, IJJ, BABA, APD, CTAS, JPM, TD, GLD, PFF, NEE, MKC, IEMG, BX, CVX, DOV, UNH, ETN, AJG, SYK, AVGO, HYG, IBB, ACN, GAM,

AGG, IVW, VEA, LQD, LHX, IJH, VWO, NVO, LRCX, PH, IJK, IJT, AME, LOGI, HD, HZNP, IJR, XLE, IJJ, BABA, APD, CTAS, JPM, TD, GLD, PFF, NEE, MKC, IEMG, BX, CVX, DOV, UNH, ETN, AJG, SYK, AVGO, HYG, IBB, ACN, GAM, Reduced Positions: XOM, AAPL, V, IVV, NVDA, AMT, MSFT, SPGI, ROP, SNPS, HON, BHB, NOC, INTC, MA, CSCO, MMM, WMT, BDX, ADP, DE, CHE, CL, CVS, NKE, D, DHI, MCD, MMC, DVY, NVS, LMT, TXN, EPP, AMAT, T, WFC, ADBE, DIS, BAX, BRK.B, EFA, GOVT, DEO, KO, GXC, EMB, NTRS, XXII, TSCO, SBUX, XLC, PNC, NSC, VLO, TSM, UNP, TFC, ORCL, COR, AXP, ADI, AVY, AFL, ALL, AEP, BBY, BA, MBB, COP, CHD, CMCSA, MDT, DOW, ECL, WTRG, FMC, GD, GSK, GE, FXI, KLAC, LEN, LOW, MAS,

XOM, AAPL, V, IVV, NVDA, AMT, MSFT, SPGI, ROP, SNPS, HON, BHB, NOC, INTC, MA, CSCO, MMM, WMT, BDX, ADP, DE, CHE, CL, CVS, NKE, D, DHI, MCD, MMC, DVY, NVS, LMT, TXN, EPP, AMAT, T, WFC, ADBE, DIS, BAX, BRK.B, EFA, GOVT, DEO, KO, GXC, EMB, NTRS, XXII, TSCO, SBUX, XLC, PNC, NSC, VLO, TSM, UNP, TFC, ORCL, COR, AXP, ADI, AVY, AFL, ALL, AEP, BBY, BA, MBB, COP, CHD, CMCSA, MDT, DOW, ECL, WTRG, FMC, GD, GSK, GE, FXI, KLAC, LEN, LOW, MAS, Sold Out: REGN, GOLD, CRL, HR, VRTX, CFR, VNT,

For the details of CHARTER TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/charter+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 562,283 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 576,471 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 361,034 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 114,588 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 162,525 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.81. The stock is now traded at around $113.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,591 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88. The stock is now traded at around $21.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $58.48 and $76.38, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $75.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.95%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 36,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 62.18%. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.12. The stock is now traded at around $187.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,363 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $422.01. The stock is now traded at around $530.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,223 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 41.97%. The purchase prices were between $203.23 and $279.86, with an estimated average price of $248.42. The stock is now traded at around $277.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,857 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 293.53%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,213 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 92.62%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $134.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35.

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29.

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $222 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $238.28.

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $27.69 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $30.05.

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.74.

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The sale prices were between $64.99 and $89.69, with an estimated average price of $78.84.