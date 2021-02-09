Skylands Capital, LLC Buys American Tower Corp, Encore Wire Corp, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Coherent Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Skylands Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Encore Wire Corp, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Coherent Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, The Joint Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Skylands Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Skylands Capital, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $676 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VNT, BSY, SIMO, ABBV, TWIN, SP4P,

VNT, BSY, SIMO, ABBV, TWIN, SP4P, Added Positions: AMT, WIRE, CBOE, CCOI, OC, BECN, GOLD, ROCK, MIK, BRK.B, BMY, AKAM, UNP, CCI, ARCH, CRWS, SPGI, BRK.A, LOPE, CTSO, GM, BC, VRS, WAB, GLD, GPK, FMC, NG, HI, NEM, VICI, RLGY, TNC, SRCL, WSC, PCYO, NVEC, UHAL,

AMT, WIRE, CBOE, CCOI, OC, BECN, GOLD, ROCK, MIK, BRK.B, BMY, AKAM, UNP, CCI, ARCH, CRWS, SPGI, BRK.A, LOPE, CTSO, GM, BC, VRS, WAB, GLD, GPK, FMC, NG, HI, NEM, VICI, RLGY, TNC, SRCL, WSC, PCYO, NVEC, UHAL, Reduced Positions: MLM, COHR, ICE, JYNT, TWTR, GOOGL, MKTX, ROG, WBA, GBX, CCK, BLK, EXP, NSP, GBCI, CWST, ENS, UPS, GATX, LECO, JPM, LOVE, ACCO, MKSI, OSK, AAPL, TIF, ON, BOOT, DBI, TSC, ASUR, FDX, IRDM, CSX, NVEE, NLS, RJF, SSNC, NSC, RTX, CMCO, GTN, MCFT, V, IMMR, QRHC, AMZN, FB, NOVT, DENN, MCD,

MLM, COHR, ICE, JYNT, TWTR, GOOGL, MKTX, ROG, WBA, GBX, CCK, BLK, EXP, NSP, GBCI, CWST, ENS, UPS, GATX, LECO, JPM, LOVE, ACCO, MKSI, OSK, AAPL, TIF, ON, BOOT, DBI, TSC, ASUR, FDX, IRDM, CSX, NVEE, NLS, RJF, SSNC, NSC, RTX, CMCO, GTN, MCFT, V, IMMR, QRHC, AMZN, FB, NOVT, DENN, MCD, Sold Out: FVAC, IIVI, APOG, HDS, CWH, SLV, SBUX, XRAY, ADS, CUB, DNKN, MTZ, PRIM,

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 276,905 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 416,785 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 322,530 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92% General Motors Co (GM) - 733,450 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28% Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - 231,625 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 72,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $62.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $105.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Twin Disc Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.98 and $7.85, with an estimated average price of $6.25. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 49,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 52.56%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $231.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 68,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Encore Wire Corp by 100.72%. The purchase prices were between $45.94 and $60.57, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $65.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 156,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 55.05%. The purchase prices were between $78.47 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $87.51. The stock is now traded at around $92.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 132,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc by 38.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $65.05, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $61.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 261,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $65.11 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $72.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 177,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 419,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $13.03.

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $21.34 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $27.16.

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76.

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62.