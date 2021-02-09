>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Skylands Capital, LLC Buys American Tower Corp, Encore Wire Corp, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Coherent Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc

February 09, 2021 | About: AMT -0.54% WIRE +0.31% CBOE +0.52% CCOI +0.32% OC +0.83% BECN +5.49% VNT -1.18% BSY +1.38% SIMO -1.41% ABBV -1.49% TWIN -0.68%

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Skylands Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Encore Wire Corp, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Coherent Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, The Joint Corp, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Skylands Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Skylands Capital, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $676 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Skylands Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skylands+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Skylands Capital, LLC
  1. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 276,905 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 416,785 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
  3. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 322,530 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
  4. General Motors Co (GM) - 733,450 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
  5. Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - 231,625 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 72,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO)

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $62.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $105.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Twin Disc Inc (TWIN)

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Twin Disc Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.98 and $7.85, with an estimated average price of $6.25. The stock is now traded at around $8.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 49,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Achieve Life Sciences Inc (SP4P)

Skylands Capital, LLC initiated holding in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.8 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 52.56%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $231.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 68,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Encore Wire Corp by 100.72%. The purchase prices were between $45.94 and $60.57, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $65.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 156,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 55.05%. The purchase prices were between $78.47 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $87.51. The stock is now traded at around $92.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 132,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc by 38.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $65.05, with an estimated average price of $59.11. The stock is now traded at around $61.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 261,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $65.11 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $72.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 177,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)

Skylands Capital, LLC added to a holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 419,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp (FVAC)

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $13.03.

Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $59.54.

Sold Out: Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $21.34 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $27.16.

Sold Out: HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Skylands Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Skylands Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Skylands Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Skylands Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Skylands Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Skylands Capital, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)