Platform Technology Partners Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, FirstEnergy Corp, Sells Mohawk Group Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

Investment company Platform Technology Partners (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, FirstEnergy Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Mohawk Group Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Platform Technology Partners. As of 2020Q4, Platform Technology Partners owns 237 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVV, QQQ, RTX, FMHI, STZ, BX, SDGR, ZBRA, C, IWF, EXPE, IHRT, UBER, CPRI, IWD, CGC, SNAP, TEAM, AVGO, AMT, EFA, TT, GPN, ROKU, ADSK, TWLO, VOT, SQ, GIII, NOK, NNDM, CLNE, GRTS, ABUS, RRD, ONCT, ANIX, SLRX, AMC, GERN, EVFM, DARE,

IVV, QQQ, RTX, FMHI, STZ, BX, SDGR, ZBRA, C, IWF, EXPE, IHRT, UBER, CPRI, IWD, CGC, SNAP, TEAM, AVGO, AMT, EFA, TT, GPN, ROKU, ADSK, TWLO, VOT, SQ, GIII, NOK, NNDM, CLNE, GRTS, ABUS, RRD, ONCT, ANIX, SLRX, AMC, GERN, EVFM, DARE, Added Positions: SCHD, FE, MSFT, SPY, AMZN, MGK, WMB, GOOG, DKNG, PYPL, SBUX, ET, TDIV, ORCL, TJX, V, FB, CVX, NKE, JPM, MA, PAGP, PHAS, VNQ, T, ZTS, LMBS, DIS, MDT, BAC, CDW, ADBE, WMT, CMCSA, AEP, UNH, SCHW, ABBV, BUD, VRTX, HD, UL, GOOGL, NCLH, CRM, HON, ABT, CHWY, MRK, IGT, GS, JNJ, LORL, MMP, MCD, PG, BA, UPS, UNP, EPD, INTC, SRCL, CSCO, NOBL, IQV, ADP, APH, BABA, VRSK, VTRS, VZ, CLX, COST, CL, IFF, SPGI, ABEO, IYR, NVDA, RACE, NVO, SWK, NLOK, TWTR, UTG, CAT, PM, APTV, MMM, CB, CHTR, KMB, MO, APO,

SCHD, FE, MSFT, SPY, AMZN, MGK, WMB, GOOG, DKNG, PYPL, SBUX, ET, TDIV, ORCL, TJX, V, FB, CVX, NKE, JPM, MA, PAGP, PHAS, VNQ, T, ZTS, LMBS, DIS, MDT, BAC, CDW, ADBE, WMT, CMCSA, AEP, UNH, SCHW, ABBV, BUD, VRTX, HD, UL, GOOGL, NCLH, CRM, HON, ABT, CHWY, MRK, IGT, GS, JNJ, LORL, MMP, MCD, PG, BA, UPS, UNP, EPD, INTC, SRCL, CSCO, NOBL, IQV, ADP, APH, BABA, VRSK, VTRS, VZ, CLX, COST, CL, IFF, SPGI, ABEO, IYR, NVDA, RACE, NVO, SWK, NLOK, TWTR, UTG, CAT, PM, APTV, MMM, CB, CHTR, KMB, MO, APO, Reduced Positions: MWK, IBM, TSLA, AMGN, NEE, KMI, XOM, ALLE, DUK, COF, VIAC, AXP, KYN, VYNE, SRPT, VTV, WFC, CVS, NGG, BLK, KO, ED, KMF, KKR, D, KSU, SO, SRE, WPRT, TXMD, LYG, KOS, MTNB, PPL, MET, BIIB,

MWK, IBM, TSLA, AMGN, NEE, KMI, XOM, ALLE, DUK, COF, VIAC, AXP, KYN, VYNE, SRPT, VTV, WFC, CVS, NGG, BLK, KO, ED, KMF, KKR, D, KSU, SO, SRE, WPRT, TXMD, LYG, KOS, MTNB, PPL, MET, BIIB, Sold Out: NFLX, GILD, ULTA, LMT, NTRP, PID, VBIV,

For the details of Platform Technology Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/platform+technology+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,589 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 30,444 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,260 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.20% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,794 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.85% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 33,330 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54%

Platform Technology Partners initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $392.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 6,981 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.007800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 16,419 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.65 and $53.81, with an estimated average price of $52.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 18,202 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.01 and $219.05, with an estimated average price of $196.79. The stock is now traded at around $234.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.31. The stock is now traded at around $71.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,383 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 96.12%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.935900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 45,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 502.87%. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $32.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 53,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 54.75%. The purchase prices were between $179.05 and $203.91, with an estimated average price of $193.79. The stock is now traded at around $214.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 48.85%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 54,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 63.66%. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $282.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Platform Technology Partners sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65.

Platform Technology Partners sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Platform Technology Partners sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.38.

Platform Technology Partners sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39.

Platform Technology Partners sold out a holding in Neurotrope Inc. The sale prices were between $0.92 and $1.12, with an estimated average price of $1.04.

Platform Technology Partners sold out a holding in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $15.72, with an estimated average price of $14.26.