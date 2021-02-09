TLD3 Announces Hiring of Emerging Markets Consulting for ongoing Investor Relations And New Board Member Dr. Reginald Parker

TLD3 Entertainment Group Inc. (TLDE, OTC PINK) Enters Agreement with Emerging Markets Consulting to provide investor relations services for the Company. The Company is also introducing a new Board of Director member in Dr. Reginald Parker PhD, MBA.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2021 / TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc. 276 5th Avenue Suite 704 New York, NY (OTC PINK:TLDE ) , (www.tldecorp.com) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement for Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC) to provide investor relation services to the Company. EMC is a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. The EMC network consists of stock brokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

The EMC Consulting model employs a variety of conventional and non-conventional programs and tools to communicate a company's story and increase exposure in the micro and small-cap equity markets. EMC brings knowledge and experience communicating a company's story to the financial community. EMC has developed relationships all over the world with every type of player in the investments business. EMC has represented over 100 companies from the standpoint of investor relations consulting. This experience is what a company needs to get its profile in front of qualified partners.

The EMC Consulting philosophy is that investor relations is an ongoing project. EMC is relationship driven and results oriented. EMC's goal is to select the right clients and to concentrate its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high quality clients. Upon execution of the contract James Painter, President of EMC, said, "We are pleased to represent TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc. during the coming year. We have conducted our due diligence on the Company and have been very impressed with the management, market opportunity and overall business strategy."

TLD3 New Board Member

TLD3 is pleased to announce the addition of Dr Reginald Parker, PhD, MBA as a new Board of Director. Dr. Parker is Founder of Optimal Technology Corporation. Optimal is an award-winning, venture-backed clean tech firm that intelligently lowers the cost of electricity using advanced analytics, Internet of Things devices, and high-efficiency energy tech on a curated marketplace. Dr. Parker has more than 25 years of experience in technology design and management. He has developed and launched over 15 clean technologies in his career. He has developed and implemented successful business plans. He has commercialized technology for a $600 Million business unit while at Rohm and Hass (now Dow).

Dr. Parker has distinguished himself as a thought leader in business engineering, and commercialization. Dr. Parker received his PhD from Georgia Tech, his BS from MIT in Engineering, along with his MBA from Florida State.

