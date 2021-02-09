Western Window Systems' Sliding Glass Doors Showcased in More Than Two Dozen Award-Winning Master-Planned Communities

Sliding glass doors from [url="]Western+Window+Systems[/url], part of [url="]PGT+Innovations%26rsquo%3B[/url] (NYSE: PGTI) family of brands, are outfitted in at least 27 out of the 50 award-winning master-planned communities in [url="]John+Burns+Real+Estate+Consulting%26rsquo%3Bs[/url] annual [url="]Top+50+Master-Planned+Communities[/url] in 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209006136/en/

Series 600 Aluminum Multi-Slide Door (Photo: Business Wire)











[url="]Eastmark[/url] by Brookfield and DMB, [url="]Estrella[/url] by Newland Communities, [url="]Marley+Park[/url] by DMB and [url="]Verrado[/url] by DMB in Phoenix, Ariz.







[url="]Eastmark[/url] by Brookfield and DMB, [url="]Estrella[/url] by Newland Communities, [url="]Marley+Park[/url] by DMB and [url="]Verrado[/url] by DMB in Phoenix, Ariz.



[url="]Cadence[/url] by The LandWell Company, [url="]Inspirada[/url] by Beazer, KB Home, Pardee and Toll Brothers, [url="]Skye+Canyon[/url] by Olympia Companies and [url="]Summerlin[/url] by The Howard Hughes Company in Las Vegas, Nev.







[url="]Cadence[/url] by The LandWell Company, [url="]Inspirada[/url] by Beazer, KB Home, Pardee and Toll Brothers, [url="]Skye+Canyon[/url] by Olympia Companies and [url="]Summerlin[/url] by The Howard Hughes Company in Las Vegas, Nev.



[url="]Daybreak[/url] by Daybreak Communities in Salt Lake City, Utah







[url="]Daybreak[/url] by Daybreak Communities in Salt Lake City, Utah



[url="]Bridgeland[/url] by The Howard Hughes Company, [url="]Cross+Creek+Ranch[/url] by Johnson Development Corp., [url="]Elyson[/url] by Newland Communities, [url="]Harvest+Green[/url] by Johnson Development Corp. and [url="]Sienna[/url] by Johnson Development Corp. and Toll Brothers in Houston, Texas







[url="]Bridgeland[/url] by The Howard Hughes Company, [url="]Cross+Creek+Ranch[/url] by Johnson Development Corp., [url="]Elyson[/url] by Newland Communities, [url="]Harvest+Green[/url] by Johnson Development Corp. and [url="]Sienna[/url] by Johnson Development Corp. and Toll Brothers in Houston, Texas



[url="]Mission+Ridge[/url] by Hunt Companies in El Paso, Texas







[url="]Mission+Ridge[/url] by Hunt Companies in El Paso, Texas



[url="]Easton+Park[/url] by Brookfield Residential, [url="]Santa+Rita+Ranch[/url] by Mariner Real Estate Management and [url="]Sunfield[/url] by Scarborough Lane Development in Austin, Texas







[url="]Easton+Park[/url] by Brookfield Residential, [url="]Santa+Rita+Ranch[/url] by Mariner Real Estate Management and [url="]Sunfield[/url] by Scarborough Lane Development in Austin, Texas



[url="]Pecan+Square[/url] by Hillwood Communities, [url="]Trinity+Falls[/url] by Johnson Development Corp., [url="]Union+Park[/url] by Hillwood Communities and [url="]Woodcreek[/url] by PMB Capital Investments and Southstar Development in Dallas, Texas







[url="]Pecan+Square[/url] by Hillwood Communities, [url="]Trinity+Falls[/url] by Johnson Development Corp., [url="]Union+Park[/url] by Hillwood Communities and [url="]Woodcreek[/url] by PMB Capital Investments and Southstar Development in Dallas, Texas



[url="]Irvine+Ranch[/url] by The Irvine Company and [url="]The+Great+Park+Neighborhoods[/url] by FivePoint Communities in Orange County, Calif.







[url="]Irvine+Ranch[/url] by The Irvine Company and [url="]The+Great+Park+Neighborhoods[/url] by FivePoint Communities in Orange County, Calif.



[url="]River+Islands[/url] by River Islands Development in Lathrop, Calif.







[url="]River+Islands[/url] by River Islands Development in Lathrop, Calif.



[url="]Banning+Lewis+Ranch[/url] by Oakwood Homes in Colorado Springs, Colo.







[url="]Banning+Lewis+Ranch[/url] by Oakwood Homes in Colorado Springs, Colo.



[url="]Tehaleh[/url] by Newland Communities in Bonney Lake, Wash.







The brand’s two most popular options were its Series 600 [url="]Aluminum+Multi-Slide+Door[/url] and Series 3700 [url="]Vinyl+Multi-Slide+Door[/url] among last year’s top communities, including:“Our team is proud to be a part of these well-designed communities,” said Chet Willis, vice president of production builder sales at Western Window Systems. “Our involvement in these communities is indicative of how important indoor-outdoor living space is to successful new builds. It’s becoming critical. With more time at home, having a flexible environment with outdoor access equals enhanced physical and mental health for homeowners. We’re seeing privatized outdoor living space as a most-wanted feature in a new home.”According to a May 2019[url="]article[/url], indoor-outdoor living space tops the wish lists of many home buyers. A national 2019 survey of new home shoppers by John Burns Real Estate Consulting found 30 percent of detached new home shoppers would consider attached housing for such private outdoor spaces like a rooftop terrace, deck or private yard. When new home shoppers in general are seeking a lot, 44 percent said they are “looking for an outside deck where I can sit and enjoy the outdoors and views.”Every year, John Burns Real Estate Consulting ranks the top master plans in the country based on new home sales. Feedback from numerous industry contacts and its boots-on-the-ground consultants support the diligent research that goes into producing its prestigious, annual ranking. According to this year’s report, over 37,000 home buyers purchased new homes in these master plans, reflecting a 31 percent increase from 2019 and a new combined sales record.Western Window Systems’ [url="]Volume+Program[/url] is a top choice of production builders. Featuring a full range of products in standard and custom sizes, affordable pricing and faster lead times, the program is designed to meet the demands of business while providing the indoor-outdoor living solutions that homebuyers want.Western Window Systems, part of [url="]PGT+Innovations[/url]’ family of brands, designs and manufactures moving glass walls and windows that bring indoor and outdoor spaces together. Inspired by contemporary living, our high-quality products are available in custom sizes, standardized sets, and massive dimensions for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. From superior craftsmanship and timeless design to exceptional customer service, Western Window Systems is a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America. For additional information, visit [url="]www.westernwindowsystems.com[/url].PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include[url="]+CGI%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E[/url],[url="]+PGT%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Custom+Windows+and+Doors[/url],[url="]+WinDoor%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E[/url],[url="]+Western+Window+Systems[/url],[url="]+Eze-Breeze%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E[/url],[url="]+CGI+Commercial[/url], [url="]NewSouth+Window+Solutions[/url], and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit[url="]+www.pgtinnovations.com[/url].Series 600 Aluminum Multi-Slide Door]Series 3700 Vinyl Multi-Slide Door]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209006136/en/