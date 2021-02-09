Cintas Offers "Facility Essentials" to Help Prepare for Pre-Pandemic Level Activity











Restroom deep cleaning services : Organizations can instill confidence by sanitizing surfaces and removing build-up, soil and bacteria in restrooms. The Cintas UltraClean ® high-pressure cleaning process extracts soil and dirty water to prevent cross-contamination and odor-causing bacteria.







Touchless soap, sanitizer and paper towel dispensers : Dispensers without touchless features may harbor more bacteria and viruses, but not all touchless surfaces are created equally. For example, both manual and touch-free air dryers are known to spread germs throughout restrooms. 1 To avoid spreading germs, upgrade to touchless dispensers and consider replacing air dryers with paper towel dispensers to help customers feel more at ease in restrooms.







Disposable gloves : Disposable nitrile, latex and vinyl gloves are essential for many businesses. Cintas offers a sizable inventory of disposable gloves to help ensure all businesses have the necessary gloves needed to operate.







Disinfectant and sanitizer spray services: A trained technician can apply a disinfectant on hard nonporous surfaces such as doors, elevators, escalators, and other high-touch surfaces in work areas. Additionally, they can apply a sanitizer to food contact surfaces such as food prep tables, coolers and display cases. When used after pre-treatment cleaning performed by the customer, and following the manufacturer’s instructions, these on-site services can help reduce the spread of germs on high-contact surfaces.







Sanitizing and disinfecting wipes : Disposable Sanitizing and Disinfecting wipes help businesses maintain their stock of hand hygiene and hard surface solutions. The wipes are stocked in large quantities, which makes it easier to offer wipes in busy facilities with a large amount of people on-site. They provide quick, readily available sanitizing and disinfecting options to employees and customers throughout facilities.







Rental and disposable masks: Cintas offers face masks as a weekly rental service – picking up used masks and delivering a clean set of masks to customers each week. The used face masks will then be cleaned by the Cintas industrial wash process, which is mechanically stronger than home laundry. Cintas also provides disposable masks, so businesses always have extra masks to provide to employees, customers and other building visitors.







In the coming months, more employees, customers and visitors will return to public facilities. [url="]Cintas+Corporation[/url] (NASDAQ: CTAS) offers an extensive product line to help businesses of all sizes prepare for the increase in foot traffic and help prevent the spread of germs throughout facilities.“Many businesses have been closed or operating in limited ways for the last year,” said John Engel, director of marketing, Cintas. “As we begin to adjust to this new normal post-pandemic, we want to help businesses welcome visitors comfortably as people return to work, school, social events and other activities.”To help businesses prepare for full-force operations, Cintas offers “facility essentials” that include products and services such as:For more information, visit [url="]cintas.com%2Ffacilityservices[/url].Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes getto open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance our customers’ image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety and compliance training, Cintas helps customers get. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.usatoday.com%2Fstory%2Fnews%2Fnation-now%2F2018%2F04%2F12%2Fhand-dryers-suck-bathroom-bacteria-and-blow-them-all-over-your-hands-study-finds%2F511723002%2F[/url]

