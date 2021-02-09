>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. â€“ VYGR

February 09, 2021 | About: VYGR -2.08%

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. ( VYGR) between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=voyager-therapeutics-inc&id=2560 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=voyager-therapeutics-inc&id=2560

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the March 24, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- the Company’s VY-HTT01 IND submission to the FDA lacked key information regarding certain chemistry, manufacturing and controls matters; the Company’s IND submission for VY-HTT01 was therefore deficient; the Company had thus materially overstated the likelihood of FDA approval for VY-HTT01 based on the IND submission; and as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
[email protected]
tel: (800) 991-3756


ti?nf=ODE1MDEwOSMzOTY4NjU2IzUwMDA1MzY0MQ
3cfa9c8c-1248-4bea-b449-f7a7d80d9e5a

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)