>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Navistar Shares Vision Of Opportunity For Service Technicians

February 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:NAV +0.11%

TECH EmPOWERment Program and Growing Equipment Donations Drive Tech Training

PR Newswire

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 9, 2021

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) and its International® dealer network are building momentum through their TECH EmPOWERment initiative, which is supplying accredited technical schools with valuable training equipment, real-world advisory counsel and insights into the opportunities available to aspiring technicians.

Navistar Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Navistar International Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Navistar International Corporation)

The program's new website, www.internationaltrucks.com/support/tech-empowerment, shares valuable information on the great career opportunities available to service technicians in the transportation industry. The site provides information on becoming a technician; applying to dealership jobs; dealer/school partnerships; and military recruitment placement, including the company's Service Allies initiative.

"We're excited about the accelerating pace of equipment donations and other support that Navistar and our dealer network are providing to qualified technical schools nationwide," said Ana Salcido, manager, Technician Recruitment, Navistar. "This new website complements that support with useful information aimed at those entering the workforce, showcasing the opportunities and benefits of this profession."

The site includes statistics and information about this career path, as well as testimonials from service managers, instructors and service technicians. The site also offers recent graduates and qualified technicians the opportunity to search and apply directly for open service positions throughout the International® truck and IC Bus® dealer networks.

On top of the new website, Salcido cited the accelerating pace of dealer equipment donations to participating technical schools in recent months. During the fourth quarter of Navistar's 2020 fiscal year, donations were made to four educational institutions:

"In all, nine institutions received donations during fiscal 2020," Salcido said.

During the first quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year, donations have already been made to 10 institutions, including:

Building on this commitment to technical schools, Salcido cited the importance of getting the word out to a new generation of technicians and potential technicians.

"Our Navistar 4.0 business strategy includes a strong commitment to customer uptime, and we know that having skilled technicians in the service department is a key component of that uptime promise," Salcido said. "The new TECH EmPOWERment site will drive more recruitment to the company's dealer network, educating prospective technicians about the benefits of working at any of over 700 International® truck and IC Bus® dealer locations."

Visit www.InternationalTrucks.com/dealernetwork to find a nearby dealer.

About Navistar
Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

All marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navistar-shares-vision-of-opportunity-for-service-technicians-301225165.html

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)