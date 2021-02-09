Viatris Inc. to Hold Conference Call on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, to Discuss 2021 Financial Guidance

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) today announced that it will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 22 to discuss 2021 financial guidance.

The briefing can be accessed live by calling (855) 493-3607 or (346) 354-0950 for international callers (ID#: 3235536) or at the following address on the company's website: investor.viatris.com. A slide presentation and replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.

As previously announced, Viatris will hold its inaugural Investor Day virtually on Monday, March 1, 2021. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. CEO Michael Goettler, President Rajiv Malik, Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula and several other members of the leadership team will present a deep dive into the company's strategy to optimize total shareholder return, while delivering on its mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life.

Interested parties will be able to access a live webcast of the Investor Day event via the investor relations section of Viatris' website at investor.viatris.com. A replay and archived edition of the presentation will be available following the event.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare GatewayTM. Formed in November 2020 through the combination of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a growing portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With a global workforce of approximately 45,000, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements may include statements about the Company's guidance and the presentation of the Company's strategy to optimize total shareholder return, while delivering on its mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the potential impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics, including the ongoing challenges and uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic; the integration of Mylan N.V. and Pfizer Inc.'s Upjohn business (the "Upjohn Business"), which combined to form Viatris (the "Combination") and the implementation of our global restructuring initiatives being more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected, or being unsuccessful; the ability to achieve expected benefits, synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with the Combination or its restructuring initiatives within the expected timeframe or at all; actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators; changes in healthcare and pharmaceutical laws and regulations in the U.S. and abroad; any regulatory, legal or other impediments to Viatris' ability to bring new products to market; Viatris' or its partners' ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize products; the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings and the impact of any such proceedings; any significant breach of data security or data privacy or disruptions to our information technology systems; risks associated with international operations, including our operations in China; the ability to protect intellectual property and preserve intellectual property rights; changes in third-party relationships; the effect of any changes in Viatris' or its partners' customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of Viatris or its partners; uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management; and the other risks Viatris' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Viatris routinely uses its website as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC's Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD). Viatris undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release other than as required by law.

