PROG Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast

February 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:PRG +1.35%

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 8, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-PRG), a leading provider of lease-purchase solutions, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 financial results scheduled for release before the market opens on that day.

(PRNewsfoto/Progressive Leasing, LLC)

The public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-270-2148 a few minutes before the scheduled start time and requesting to join the PROG Holdings, Inc. call. For international participants the number is 412-902-6510. The call will also be accessible by visiting the company's investor relations website at investor.progleasing.com. The webcast will be archived for playback at that same site.

About PROG Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in SALT LAKE CITY, PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-PRG) is the holding company of Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of lease-purchase solutions for consumers at the point of sale at many national, regional and local retailers and e-commerce websites. Progressive Leasing offers a lease-to-own payment solution for consumers to acquire furniture, appliances, jewelry, electronics, bedding, cell phones, wheel and tire and other large ticket consumer durables through over 20,000 locations in 46 states as well as with e-commerce POS sites. Vive Financial provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit ProgLeasing.com and Vivecard.com.

SOURCE PROG Holdings, Inc.


