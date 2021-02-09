>
Articles 

Timken Named One of America's Best Employers by Forbes

February 09, 2021 | About: NYSE:TKR +2.1%

Recognition reinforces company's ongoing commitment to being an employer of choice and to creating a culture of learning and inclusion

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2021

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, has been recognized as one of America's Best Employers of 2021 by Forbes magazine. Timken earned a spot on the list, which is based on an independent survey of 50,000 employees in 25 industries, as one the leading midsized employers in the engineering and manufacturing sector.

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsfoto/The Timken Company)

"Our associates' diverse perspectives, industry-leading expertise and deep dedication are critical to keeping the world in motion, particularly over the last year," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "As a knowledge-based company, we continually strive to build a global culture of learning, inclusion and reward. We are honored by this recognition, which takes on added significance knowing it reflects the opinions of our associates."

The survey, conducted by Statista, asked participants to rate, on a 0-10 scale, how likely they would be to recommend their employer to friends and family. Participants were also asked to directly evaluate employers in their industry they would, or would not, recommend to their acquaintances. Additionally, the survey respondents weighed in on topics like working conditions, compensation, professional development and company image.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-named-one-of-americas-best-employers-by-forbes-301225134.html

SOURCE The Timken Company


