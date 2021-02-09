RDE, Inc. d/b/a Restaurant.com to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 11th

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RDE, Inc. d/b/a Restaurant.com (OTCQB: RSTN), based in Atlanta, GA, focused on the Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment industry, today announced that Ketan Thakker, C.E.O., will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 11th.

DATE: February 11th, 2021

TIME: 1:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2KtV6MY

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Restaurant.com is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com connects digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining and retail deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers.

CORPORATE INCENTIVES BY RESTAURANT.COM

Restaurant.com's B2B program offers high-value, low-cost features, which enable businesses to use Restaurant.com Gift Cards to entice new and existing customers to increase sales, promote customer satisfaction and incent desired behavior.

SPECIALS BY RESTAURANT.COM

Our "Specials by Restaurant.com" division bundles Restaurant.com Gift Cards with a variety of other entertainment options, including theater, movies, live events, attractions and wine.]

