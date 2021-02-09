Stanley Black & Decker is Named One of America's Best Large Employers 2021 by Forbes

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:NYSE:SWK) has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Large Employers 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Stanley Black & Decker ranks #100 out of 500 companies on the list, and comes in third out of 25 companies in the Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware and Equipment industry.

"This award is a testament to our dedicated and passionate employees who are proud to recommend Stanley Black & Decker as a top workplace," said Stanley Black & Decker President & CEO Jim Loree. "Our company purpose – For Those Who Make the World – is pervasive throughout the company, and we've been working hard to ensure everything we do as a company delivers on this message and creates a lasting impact on society. We are grateful to the employees who bring this purpose to life every day, and will continue to do our best to provide a workplace and atmosphere that they are proud to be a part of."

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements surrounding work related topics, like working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image.

Forbes and Statista selected the America's Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of more than 50,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in their U.S. operations. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers.

The awards list can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14.5 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, IRWIN, LENOX, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-is-named-one-of-americas-best-large-employers-2021-by-forbes-301225159.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker