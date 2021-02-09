RYU Apparel Relists on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), a creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce it has been relisted on the OTCQB Venture Market. The OTCQB is recognized by the SEC as an established public market and all OTCQB listed companies must be current with respect to SEC filing requirements.

Cesare Fazari, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are excited to relist on the OTCQB as we told our shareholders we would do. We believe that this uplist will benefit our existing shareholders and should result in increased liquidity and help expand our shareholder base both in the U.S. and internationally."

To be eligible to trade on the OTCQB, companies must undergo annual verifications, pass a minimum bid price test, and be up to date in their financial reporting. The Company's shares began trading on OTCQB on February 5, 2021 under the ticker: RYPPF.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV:RYU, OTCQB:RYPPF, FWB: RYAA), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU, such as statements the launching a golf apparel division, booming golf industry, future sales, continued appointment from Rob Blair, expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions, including conditions arising as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; (ii) an inability to renew the RYU brand, implement strategic objectives and regain profitability; (iii) failing to meet target revenue projections as anticipated; (iv) failing to enter into the anticipated consulting arrangement and (v) the inability to complete the planned re-opening of the its store or the piloting of the "RYU Studio" concept. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

www.ryu.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryu-apparel-relists-on-otcqb-301225265.html

SOURCE RYU Apparel Inc.