Carnival Corporation Named by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced it has been named one of America's Best Large Employers of 2021 by Forbes, a leading source of business news worldwide.

Presented in partnership with Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the Forbes listing of the best U.S. large employers is compiled annually based on employee recommendations and public perception scores shared anonymously. In Forbes' seventh annual survey, Carnival Corporation – which has nine global cruise brands, including Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn in the U.S. – was among the top 500 employers with more than 5,000 employees. This marks the third year Carnival Corporation has been recognized on the exclusive list of the best U.S. employers ranked across a total of 25 industries.

"As a company, our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we visit, and our crew and shoreside employees," said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. "With these core values as our foundation, we make it a priority to provide a supportive work environment, operating with integrity, trust and respect for each other. We are honored to be recognized once again by Forbes as one of America's best large employers. This recognition underscores our deep commitment to promoting a positive and empowering corporate culture for all of our shipboard and shoreside employees, and our success is a direct result of their commitment to consistently exceeding the expectations of our guests."

In collaboration with Forbes, analytics firm Statista independently surveyed 50,000 U.S. employees working for companies with at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations to compile the exclusive listings of the 1,000 best large and midsized U.S. employers. Respondents were asked to anonymously evaluate their employers based on factors such as the willingness to recommend their company to friends and family and the willingness to recommend other employers in the same industry, along with a broad range of work-related topics, including working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image. Each company's score was determined by direct and indirect employee feedback and public perception scores.

In addition to the best large employers recognition from Forbes, Carnival Corporation was recently named among the top U.S. companies on Forbes' annual list of the Best Employers for Diversity for the second consecutive year and to the media company's listing of America's Best Employers for Women for 2020.

Most recently, Carnival Corporation was recognized for its commitment to corporate social responsibility leadership by Newsweek on its second annual list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and was named a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner honoring the best 100 U.S. places to work. Additionally, Carnival Corporation earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for the fifth consecutive year.

