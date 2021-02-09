Southwest Airlines Named Among Forbes' Best Employers In America

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today celebrates again being named as one of Forbes' 2021 America's Best Employers. The Dallas-based carrier ranks among the top 100 companies in the Large Employer category. This is the sixth year Southwest has made the list.

"We are grateful for this honor, which would not be possible without our People," said Julie Weber, Vice President and Chief People Officer. "Being recognized as one of 'America's Best Employers' demonstrates our 50-year commitment of putting our People first and offering best-in-class Hospitality and Customer Service to our Employees and Customers."

Forbes partnered with Statista to select America's Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 50,000 American employees working for large or midsize companies. Survey participants were asked to anonymously rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. The survey has been conducted on companies across 25 industry sectors employing more than 1,000 employees in the United States.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 56,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. In 2021, Southwest will begin service to both Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton on Feb. 14; both Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs on March 11; both Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; and Jackson, Miss. on June 6.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, and face covering requirements for Customers and Employees. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

