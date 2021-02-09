3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor events:

Barclays Industrial Select Conference 2021 on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 . Mike Roman , chairman and chief executive officer, and Monish Patolawala, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 11:30 a.m. EST .

on . , chairman and chief executive officer, and Monish Patolawala, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at . Citi 2021 Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 . Mike Roman , chairman and chief executive officer, and Monish Patolawala, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at 10:30 a.m. EST .

These events will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

