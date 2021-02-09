>
PRNewswire
NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

February 09, 2021 | About: OTCPK:NASB

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 9, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $26.7 million or $3.61 per share. This compares to net income of $39.2 million or $5.30 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and compares to net income of $14.7 million or $1.99 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.


Financial Highlights


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended






12/31/20

9/30/20

12/31/19


EARNINGS DATA:








Net interest income


$

25,698

24,577

23,349



Provision for loan losses



--

7,500

--



Non-interest income



46,689

75,095

19,630



Non-interest expense



37,238

39,160

23,332



Income tax expense



8,471

13,818

4,977



Net income


$

26,678

39,194

14,670










FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:








Total assets


$

2,599,116

2,552,198

2,515,844



Total loans held for sale

675,383

493,212

361,348



Total loans held for investment and

mortgage-backed securities, net

1,535,963

1,646,143

1,881,657



Customer and brokered deposit

accounts

1,683,992

1,752,768

1,637,785



Stockholders' equity



374,189

350,382

273,506










FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share


$

50.51

47.42

37.08



Earnings (loss) per share



3.61

5.30

1.99



Cash dividends paid per share



0.55

0.55

0.50











Return on assets (annualized net income

divided by total average assets)

4.14%

6.09%

2.29%



Return on equity (annualized net income

divided by average stockholders' equity)


29.46%

47.13%

21.90%





Weighted average shares outstanding


7,400,089

7,388,493

7,375,103









Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasb-financial-inc-announces-financial-results-301225296.html

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.


Comments

Please leave your comment:


