Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) President & CEO Christian A. Brickman Bought $145,300 of Shares

President & CEO of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christian A. Brickman (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of SBH on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $14.53 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $145,300.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty products with operations in North America, South America and Europe. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.460000 with a P/E ratio of 15.03 and P/S ratio of 0.54. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of SBH stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $14.53. The price of the stock has increased by 6.4% since.

