Matthews Japan Fund Buys Advantest Corp, East Japan Railway Co, ORIX Corp, Sells Nintendo Co, Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Eisai Co

Investment company Matthews Japan Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Advantest Corp, East Japan Railway Co, ORIX Corp, Olympus Corp, Marui Group Co, sells Nintendo Co, Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Eisai Co, Nihon M&A Center Inc, Nitori Holdings Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Japan Fund. As of 2020Q4, Matthews Japan Fund owns 49 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (4063) - 500,100 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.13% Sony Corp (6758) - 786,200 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% TDK Corp (6762) - 428,400 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. SMC Corp (6273) - 96,700 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.27% M3 Inc (2413) - 523,500 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.21%

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Advantest Corp. The purchase prices were between $5080 and $7830, with an estimated average price of $6600.32. The stock is now traded at around $9040.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 556,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in East Japan Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $5457 and $6989, with an estimated average price of $6409.95. The stock is now traded at around $7667.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 621,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in ORIX Corp. The purchase prices were between $1215.5 and $1624, with an estimated average price of $1469.97. The stock is now traded at around $1753.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 2,661,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Olympus Corp. The purchase prices were between $1965.5 and $2368, with an estimated average price of $2167.92. The stock is now traded at around $2058.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,104,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Roland Corp. The purchase prices were between $1870 and $3300, with an estimated average price of $2087.03. The stock is now traded at around $3865.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 275,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Yappli Inc. The purchase prices were between $4500 and $5800, with an estimated average price of $5247.86. The stock is now traded at around $6120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 133,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Marui Group Co Ltd by 178.47%. The purchase prices were between $1730 and $2164, with an estimated average price of $1961.63. The stock is now traded at around $2003.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,084,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Tokio Marine Holdings Inc by 135.94%. The purchase prices were between $4587 and $5594, with an estimated average price of $5106.52. The stock is now traded at around $5428.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 748,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 107.32%. The purchase prices were between $4021 and $5503, with an estimated average price of $4696.15. The stock is now traded at around $5285.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 668,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Recruit Holdings Co Ltd by 67.96%. The purchase prices were between $3970 and $4851, with an estimated average price of $4296.26. The stock is now traded at around $5119.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 1,074,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Capcom Co Ltd by 88.98%. The purchase prices were between $4950 and $6870, with an estimated average price of $5986.29. The stock is now traded at around $7070.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 485,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Oracle Corp Japan by 238.68%. The purchase prices were between $10320 and $13500, with an estimated average price of $11349. The stock is now traded at around $12860.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 143,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1638 and $2157, with an estimated average price of $1834.18.

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Eisai Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $7212 and $10240, with an estimated average price of $8149.16.

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $5106 and $5809, with an estimated average price of $5490.55.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd by 46.7%. The sale prices were between $51680 and $67600, with an estimated average price of $58504. The stock is now traded at around $62250.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.29%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 63,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Nihon M&A Center Inc by 45.83%. The sale prices were between $5850 and $7300, with an estimated average price of $6513.85. The stock is now traded at around $6210.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.81%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 516,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Nitori Holdings Co Ltd by 48.41%. The sale prices were between $20590 and $22415, with an estimated average price of $21576.2. The stock is now traded at around $21050.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 113,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp by 50.68%. The sale prices were between $3510 and $3975, with an estimated average price of $3738.95. The stock is now traded at around $3640.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.47%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 524,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 54.74%. The sale prices were between $3239 and $3899, with an estimated average price of $3662.74. The stock is now traded at around $3694.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.43%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 460,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Nidec Corp by 36.84%. The sale prices were between $9835 and $13305, with an estimated average price of $11611.3. The stock is now traded at around $14615.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 351,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.