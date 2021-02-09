>
Matthews Japan Fund Buys Advantest Corp, East Japan Railway Co, ORIX Corp, Sells Nintendo Co, Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Eisai Co

February 09, 2021 | About: 8252 +0% 8766 +0% 4519 +0% 6098 +0% 9697 +0% 4716 +0% 6857 +0% 9020 +0% 8591 +0% 7733 +0%

Investment company Matthews Japan Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Advantest Corp, East Japan Railway Co, ORIX Corp, Olympus Corp, Marui Group Co, sells Nintendo Co, Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Eisai Co, Nihon M&A Center Inc, Nitori Holdings Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Japan Fund. As of 2020Q4, Matthews Japan Fund owns 49 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matthews Japan Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+japan+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Matthews Japan Fund
  1. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (4063) - 500,100 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.13%
  2. Sony Corp (6758) - 786,200 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
  3. TDK Corp (6762) - 428,400 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio.
  4. SMC Corp (6273) - 96,700 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.27%
  5. M3 Inc (2413) - 523,500 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.21%
New Purchase: Advantest Corp (6857)

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Advantest Corp. The purchase prices were between $5080 and $7830, with an estimated average price of $6600.32. The stock is now traded at around $9040.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 556,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: East Japan Railway Co (9020)

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in East Japan Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $5457 and $6989, with an estimated average price of $6409.95. The stock is now traded at around $7667.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 621,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ORIX Corp (8591)

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in ORIX Corp. The purchase prices were between $1215.5 and $1624, with an estimated average price of $1469.97. The stock is now traded at around $1753.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 2,661,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Olympus Corp (7733)

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Olympus Corp. The purchase prices were between $1965.5 and $2368, with an estimated average price of $2167.92. The stock is now traded at around $2058.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,104,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Roland Corp (7944)

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Roland Corp. The purchase prices were between $1870 and $3300, with an estimated average price of $2087.03. The stock is now traded at around $3865.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 275,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Yappli Inc (4168)

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Yappli Inc. The purchase prices were between $4500 and $5800, with an estimated average price of $5247.86. The stock is now traded at around $6120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 133,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Marui Group Co Ltd (8252)

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Marui Group Co Ltd by 178.47%. The purchase prices were between $1730 and $2164, with an estimated average price of $1961.63. The stock is now traded at around $2003.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,084,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766)

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Tokio Marine Holdings Inc by 135.94%. The purchase prices were between $4587 and $5594, with an estimated average price of $5106.52. The stock is now traded at around $5428.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 748,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4519)

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 107.32%. The purchase prices were between $4021 and $5503, with an estimated average price of $4696.15. The stock is now traded at around $5285.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 668,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Recruit Holdings Co Ltd (6098)

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Recruit Holdings Co Ltd by 67.96%. The purchase prices were between $3970 and $4851, with an estimated average price of $4296.26. The stock is now traded at around $5119.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 1,074,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Capcom Co Ltd (9697)

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Capcom Co Ltd by 88.98%. The purchase prices were between $4950 and $6870, with an estimated average price of $5986.29. The stock is now traded at around $7070.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 485,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Oracle Corp Japan (4716)

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Oracle Corp Japan by 238.68%. The purchase prices were between $10320 and $13500, with an estimated average price of $11349. The stock is now traded at around $12860.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 143,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4536)

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1638 and $2157, with an estimated average price of $1834.18.

Sold Out: Eisai Co Ltd (4523)

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Eisai Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $7212 and $10240, with an estimated average price of $8149.16.

Sold Out: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp (4901)

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $5106 and $5809, with an estimated average price of $5490.55.

Reduced: Nintendo Co Ltd (7974)

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Nintendo Co Ltd by 46.7%. The sale prices were between $51680 and $67600, with an estimated average price of $58504. The stock is now traded at around $62250.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.29%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 63,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Nihon M&A Center Inc (2127)

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Nihon M&A Center Inc by 45.83%. The sale prices were between $5850 and $7300, with an estimated average price of $6513.85. The stock is now traded at around $6210.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.81%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 516,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Nitori Holdings Co Ltd (9843)

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Nitori Holdings Co Ltd by 48.41%. The sale prices were between $20590 and $22415, with an estimated average price of $21576.2. The stock is now traded at around $21050.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 113,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp (4739)

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp by 50.68%. The sale prices were between $3510 and $3975, with an estimated average price of $3738.95. The stock is now traded at around $3640.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.47%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 524,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502)

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 54.74%. The sale prices were between $3239 and $3899, with an estimated average price of $3662.74. The stock is now traded at around $3694.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.43%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 460,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Nidec Corp (6594)

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Nidec Corp by 36.84%. The sale prices were between $9835 and $13305, with an estimated average price of $11611.3. The stock is now traded at around $14615.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 351,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.



