Trane Technologies Plc (TT) Chairman and CEO Michael W Lamach Sold $826,699 of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Trane Technologies Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael W Lamach (insider trades) sold 5,570 shares of TT on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $148.42 a share. The total sale was $826,699.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC is a diversified company. It provides products, services and solutions to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables, and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. Trane Technologies PLC has a market cap of $34.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $145.710000 with a P/E ratio of 41.39 and P/S ratio of 2.85. The dividend yield of Trane Technologies PLC stocks is 1.45%. Trane Technologies PLC had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Trane Technologies PLC the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Trane Technologies PLC. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Michael W Lamach sold 5,570 shares of TT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $148.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.83% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President Marcia J Avedon sold 966 shares of TT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $148.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.78% since.

Senior Vice President Evan M Turtz sold 308 shares of TT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $148.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.91% since.

Senior Vice President Keith A Sultana sold 5,506 shares of TT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $148.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.83% since.

Senior Vice President Keith A Sultana sold 4,914 shares of TT stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $150.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TT, click here