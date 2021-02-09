Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) Chairman, President & CEO Steven H Collis Sold $9.3 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Amerisourcebergen Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven H Collis (insider trades) sold 84,651 shares of ABC on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $110.36 a share. The total sale was $9.3 million.

AmerisourceBergen Corp is a pharmaceutical services company. It provides drug distribution and related healthcare services and solutions to pharmacy, physician, and manufacturer customers based in the United States and Canada. AmerisourceBergen Corp has a market cap of $21.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $107.430000 with and P/S ratio of 0.11. The dividend yield of AmerisourceBergen Corp stocks is 1.60%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Steven H Collis sold 84,651 shares of ABC stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $110.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Kathleen W Hyle sold 3,085 shares of ABC stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $108.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.25% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ABC, click here