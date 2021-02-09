>
Articles 

Regions Financial Corp (RF) SEVP & COO John B Owen Sold $761,600 of Shares

February 09, 2021 | About: RF +0.05%

SEVP & COO of Regions Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John B Owen (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of RF on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $19.04 a share. The total sale was $761,600.

Regions Financial Corp is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the southeastern and midwestern United States. It provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. Regions Financial Corp has a market cap of $18.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $19.550000 with a P/E ratio of 19.16 and P/S ratio of 3.00. The dividend yield of Regions Financial Corp stocks is 3.15%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SEVP & COO John B Owen sold 40,000 shares of RF stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $19.04. The price of the stock has increased by 2.68% since.
  • SEVP Katherine R Danella sold 428 shares of RF stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $17.22. The price of the stock has increased by 13.53% since.
  • SEVP & COO John B Owen sold 75,000 shares of RF stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $17.73. The price of the stock has increased by 10.27% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RF, click here

.

