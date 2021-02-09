Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) CEO and Chairman Maurice J Jr Gallagher Sold $21.5 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Allegiant Travel Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Maurice J Jr Gallagher (insider trades) sold 100,886 shares of ALGT on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $213.45 a share. The total sale was $21.5 million.
Allegiant Travel Co provides travel services in the United States. It sells air transportation on a stand-alone basis, or bundled with air-related and third-party services and products. Allegiant Travel Co has a market cap of $3.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $211.500000 with and P/S ratio of 3.42. The dividend yield of Allegiant Travel Co stocks is 0.33%. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Allegiant Travel Co. .
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 12 Warning Signs with ALGT. Click here to check it out.
- ALGT 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ALGT
- Peter Lynch Chart of ALGT
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Maurice J Jr Gallagher sold 100,886 shares of ALGT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $213.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.91% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- EVP and CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 412 shares of ALGT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $212.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.25% since.
- EVP and CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of ALGT stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $216.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.13% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- President John Redmond sold 885 shares of ALGT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $212.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.25% since.
- Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of ALGT stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $220.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.91% since.
- Director Linda A Marvin sold 1,000 shares of ALGT stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $214.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.41% since.
For the complete insider trading history of ALGT, click here.