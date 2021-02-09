Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) CEO and Chairman Maurice J Jr Gallagher Sold $21.5 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Allegiant Travel Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Maurice J Jr Gallagher (insider trades) sold 100,886 shares of ALGT on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $213.45 a share. The total sale was $21.5 million.

Allegiant Travel Co provides travel services in the United States. It sells air transportation on a stand-alone basis, or bundled with air-related and third-party services and products. Allegiant Travel Co has a market cap of $3.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $211.500000 with and P/S ratio of 3.42. The dividend yield of Allegiant Travel Co stocks is 0.33%. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Allegiant Travel Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 412 shares of ALGT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $212.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.25% since.

EVP and CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of ALGT stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $216.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President John Redmond sold 885 shares of ALGT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $212.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.25% since.

Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of ALGT stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $220.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.91% since.

Director Linda A Marvin sold 1,000 shares of ALGT stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $214.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.41% since.

