Allstate Corp (ALL) AIC: VC&CEO, Protec Prod&Serv Don Civgin Sold $10.7 million of Shares

AIC: VC&CEO, Protec Prod&Serv of Allstate Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Don Civgin (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of ALL on 02/05/2021 at an average price of $107.09 a share. The total sale was $10.7 million.

Allstate Corp, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business. It offers its products in the United States and Canada. Allstate Corp has a market cap of $32.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $107.880000 with a P/E ratio of 6.16 and P/S ratio of 0.75. The dividend yield of Allstate Corp stocks is 2.01%. Allstate Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Allstate Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

