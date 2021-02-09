>
Sprout Social Inc (SPT) Chairman and CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sold $1.5 million of Shares

February 09, 2021 | About: SPT +4.37%

Chairman and CEO of Sprout Social Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Justyn Russell Howard (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of SPT on 02/08/2021 at an average price of $72.65 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Sprout Social Inc has a market cap of $3.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $75.040000 with and P/S ratio of 30.96. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Sprout Social Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of SPT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $72.65. The price of the stock has increased by 3.29% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and Treasurer Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of SPT stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $64.88. The price of the stock has increased by 15.66% since.
  • CFO and Treasurer Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of SPT stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $59.3. The price of the stock has increased by 26.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of SPT stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $64.19. The price of the stock has increased by 16.9% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer, 10% Owner Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of SPT stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $64.29. The price of the stock has increased by 16.72% since.
  • Chief Marketing Officer Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of SPT stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $64.2. The price of the stock has increased by 16.88% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SPT, click here

.

