Sprout Social Inc (SPT) Chairman and CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sold $1.5 million of Shares

Sprout Social Inc has a market cap of $3.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $75.040000 with and P/S ratio of 30.96. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Sprout Social Inc. .

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of SPT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $72.65. The price of the stock has increased by 3.29% since.

CFO and Treasurer Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of SPT stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $64.88. The price of the stock has increased by 15.66% since.

CFO and Treasurer Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of SPT stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $59.3. The price of the stock has increased by 26.54% since.

President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of SPT stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $64.19. The price of the stock has increased by 16.9% since.

Chief Technology Officer, 10% Owner Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of SPT stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $64.29. The price of the stock has increased by 16.72% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of SPT stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $64.2. The price of the stock has increased by 16.88% since.

