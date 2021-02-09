Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund Buys Yageo Corp, China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services, Xinyi Solar Holdings, Sells NAVER Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, DKSH Holding

Investment company Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Yageo Corp, China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services, Xinyi Solar Holdings, JD.com Inc, Sea, sells NAVER Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, DKSH Holding, China Resources Land, Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund. As of 2020Q4, Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund owns 63 stocks with a total value of $8.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 7,429,327 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 6,703,100 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 25,197,000 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.80% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 12,916,000 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% AIA Group Ltd (01299) - 24,134,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Yageo Corp. The purchase prices were between $351 and $521, with an estimated average price of $420.23. The stock is now traded at around $588.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 7,672,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $33.16. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 21,165,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.44 and $20.35, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 36,406,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. The stock is now traded at around $97.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 945,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.34. The stock is now traded at around $274.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 402,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Mando Corp. The purchase prices were between $33650 and $59200, with an estimated average price of $44667.5. The stock is now traded at around $70000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,040,573 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Ming Yuan Cloud Group Holdings Ltd by 168.97%. The purchase prices were between $30.25 and $52, with an estimated average price of $39.38. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,327,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in SATS Ltd by 93.44%. The purchase prices were between $2.96 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.65. The stock is now traded at around $4.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 23,207,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in CITIC Securities Co Ltd by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $16.32 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $17.34. The stock is now traded at around $17.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 37,861,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Info Edge (India) Ltd by 44.55%. The purchase prices were between $3397.95 and $4777.7, with an estimated average price of $3980.15. The stock is now traded at around $5058.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in NCsoft Corp by 39.56%. The purchase prices were between $750000 and $931000, with an estimated average price of $823968. The stock is now traded at around $1006000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 105,881 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in TravelSky Technology Ltd by 80.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.86 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,592,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in DKSH Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $59 and $67.6, with an estimated average price of $63.09.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.27.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.62, with an estimated average price of $10.77.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in GT Capital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $380 and $669, with an estimated average price of $528.02.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. The sale prices were between $2560 and $3610, with an estimated average price of $3030.81.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Orion Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $12100 and $13950, with an estimated average price of $13046.8.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in NAVER Corp by 44.47%. The sale prices were between $275000 and $305000, with an estimated average price of $288222. The stock is now traded at around $358500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.53%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 553,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 56.9%. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $266.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 232,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in China Resources Land Ltd by 35.8%. The sale prices were between $30.5 and $38.55, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 29,190,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd by 33.76%. The sale prices were between $45.8 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $71.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 21,613,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc by 32.66%. The sale prices were between $64.67 and $102, with an estimated average price of $78.39. The stock is now traded at around $121.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 15,494,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd by 28.31%. The sale prices were between $37.79 and $44.37, with an estimated average price of $40.19. The stock is now traded at around $46.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 22,636,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.