Matthews China Fund Buys Bilibili Inc, Kingsoft Corp, China Merchants Securities Co, Sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sino Biopharmaceutical, JOYY Inc

February 09, 2021 | About: BILI -2.72% 03690 +0% 300759 +0% 300244 +0% 600745 +0% 000338 +0% 03888 +0% 06099 +0%

Investment company Matthews China Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Bilibili Inc, Kingsoft Corp, China Merchants Securities Co, Zhejiang Juhua Co, Meituan, sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sino Biopharmaceutical, JOYY Inc, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, Chinasoft International during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews China Fund. As of 2020Q4, Matthews China Fund owns 54 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matthews China Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+china+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Matthews China Fund
  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 2,202,400 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 4,804,000 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio.
  3. China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036) - 9,730,523 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio.
  4. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 582,600 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.38%
  5. AIA Group Ltd (01299) - 3,824,000 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.58%
New Purchase: Kingsoft Corp Ltd (03888)

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Kingsoft Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $41.34. The stock is now traded at around $73.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 3,222,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: China Merchants Securities Co Ltd (06099)

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in China Merchants Securities Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.06 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 13,888,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Zhejiang Juhua Co Ltd (600160)

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Zhejiang Juhua Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.66 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $7.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 14,085,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd (300450)

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.35 and $84.99, with an estimated average price of $65.22. The stock is now traded at around $95.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,277,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Thunder Software Technology Co Ltd (300496)

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Thunder Software Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $82.9 and $117, with an estimated average price of $95.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 881,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012)

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.74 and $93.45, with an estimated average price of $74.78. The stock is now traded at around $117.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,122,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 125.38%. The purchase prices were between $41.8 and $94.35, with an estimated average price of $58.83. The stock is now traded at around $140.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 582,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Meituan (03690)

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Meituan by 64.93%. The purchase prices were between $245.8 and $335.2, with an estimated average price of $285.93. The stock is now traded at around $407.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,173,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pharmaron Beijing Co Ltd (300759)

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Pharmaron Beijing Co Ltd by 85.18%. The purchase prices were between $93.6 and $120.4, with an estimated average price of $108.79. The stock is now traded at around $155.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,602,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Dian Diagnostics Group Co Ltd (300244)

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Dian Diagnostics Group Co Ltd by 158.30%. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $36.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,628,843 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Wingtech Technology Co Ltd (600745)

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Wingtech Technology Co Ltd by 85.92%. The purchase prices were between $93 and $126.86, with an estimated average price of $105.26. The stock is now traded at around $110.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 938,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Weichai Power Co Ltd (000338)

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Weichai Power Co Ltd by 52.25%. The purchase prices were between $15.11 and $18, with an estimated average price of $16.3. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,410,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.01 and $19.24, with an estimated average price of $16.27.

Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $73.66 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $86.

Sold Out: Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (00027)

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $51.05 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $57.39.



