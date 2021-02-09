Matrix Trust Co Buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Sells CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Investment company Matrix Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, sells CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Matrix Trust Co owns 21 stocks with a total value of $355 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: SCHH, XLE, GLD, EEM, SLV,

SCHH, XLE, GLD, EEM, SLV, Reduced Positions: VWO, JKH, JKG, SCHP, JKI, JKK, GDX, JKL, SCHA, VPU,

VWO, JKH, JKG, SCHP, JKI, JKK, GDX, JKL, SCHA, VPU, Sold Out: SCHZ, VEA, JPST, LTPZ,

CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,925,556 shares, 19.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 1,407,892 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 414,058 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 693,117 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69% BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF) - 299,798 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 219.88%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92.

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79.

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The sale prices were between $84.4 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $86.95.