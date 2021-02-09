>
Matrix Trust Co Buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Sells CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

February 09, 2021 | About: XLE -1.06% SCHZ +0.02% VEA +0.57% JPST +0.02% LTPZ +0.23%

Investment company Matrix Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, sells CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Matrix Trust Co owns 21 stocks with a total value of $355 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Matrix Trust Co
  1. CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,925,556 shares, 19.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  2. CSIM Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 1,407,892 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  3. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 414,058 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 693,117 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69%
  5. BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF) - 299,798 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
Added: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 219.88%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79.

Sold Out: PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (LTPZ)

Matrix Trust Co sold out a holding in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun. The sale prices were between $84.4 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $86.95.



