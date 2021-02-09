Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Atmos Energy Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells Crown Castle International Corp, Unilever NV, The Estee Lauder Inc

Fairfield, CT, based Investment company Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Atmos Energy Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Intuit Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, ServiceNow Inc, sells Crown Castle International Corp, Unilever NV, The Estee Lauder Inc, Lowe's Inc, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC. As of 2020Q4, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owns 580 stocks with a total value of $700 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ATO, D, INTU, COF, SRE, AAPL, SBAC, FITB, AMT, CAT, ES, UNIT, AWK, GE, UNP, BDX, USB, GILD, NDAQ, PM, HSY, COLD, AMAT, BAC, CF, WMG, WST, LPLA, FLT, BF.B, XEL, HPP, ETN, EXPD, HAE, CNP, DLR, WRB, BSY, LVS, CG, INFO, SEIC, POR, TITN, AMP, AZN, JACK, FAF, SAM, CVS, MTB, SYY, RH, SEAS, OKTA, BA, NEE, GNTX, PVH, TIF, VRTX, DAL, MUSA, WBT, BPOP, REG, LSI, TDY, CCL, CR, FHI, BEN, IPG, LRCX, TKR, AQUA, LNT, DCI, LLY, HEI, TWNK, AMSC, COP, LIVN, FBC, THG, LAMR, SNE, VNO, MA, IHRT, HRTX, ALK, NNN, DE, NCR, PLT, TVTX, TIG, ALXN, AEP, TCOM, MIDD, SAFM, SU, UAL, UL, WYND, MASI, AIV, AIV, SIX, CPRI, UBER, AIZ, MKSI, OMI, SO, SCCO, VAR, CHTR, LSXMA, GDS, IVZ, BKH, CBSH, DXC, CNMD, DHR, GES, NCLH, NRZ, FIT, SWAV, AIR, ALL, ARCH, ARWR, LNG, EXAS, GT, VTRS, OMCL, ACIW, KRA, GDOT, OMF, YUMC, ZLAB, PLAN, ATI, AMX, SNP, FSP, VLY, VSH, FPRX, SUM, GNL, NTLA, ALEC, TW, ASML, ALG, AU, BIDU, CLGX, HON, LOGI, LMNX, MCS, NXST, RL, WPM, UBSI, CVLT, ULTA, LYB, BKU, SAVE, QLYS, AERI, PGRE, WHD, DOCU, TRTN, WH, AEM, ARCC, CM, DLTR, WIRE, HFC, ITW, LNC, LAD, PCAR, PTR, TNC, TREX, UNH, CBPO, CNHI, MGNX, ANET, FSV, RGNX, ACRS, UA, REPL, LPRO, OM, ABCL, MASS, AKR, FCF, LXRX, VTGN, ZNGA, CXP, EAF, CTIC, CRIS,

For the details of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantitative+systematic+strategies+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,174 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.01% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 104,465 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 49,241 shares, 0.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 55,471 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.27% Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 23,398 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.99%

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.67 and $102.45, with an estimated average price of $96.44. The stock is now traded at around $89.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 52,926 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 66,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49. The stock is now traded at around $391.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 11,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $115.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 35,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $120.5 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $128.81. The stock is now traded at around $125.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 26,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $293.21. The stock is now traded at around $266.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 398.44%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $581.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 7,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 332.77%. The purchase prices were between $76.57 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $84.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 48,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 576.97%. The purchase prices were between $123.94 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $146.56. The stock is now traded at around $175.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in UDR Inc by 441.20%. The purchase prices were between $29.6 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $36.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 80,266 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC added to a holding in Vale SA by 187.27%. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $17.37, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 225,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.12.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.38.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $98.19 and $121.25, with an estimated average price of $112.82.