Windham Capital Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Boston, MA, based Investment company Windham Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windham Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Windham Capital Management, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $465 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Windham Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windham+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,151,235 shares, 29.25% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 230,164 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45% BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 333,180 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 91,808 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 429,388 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.22%

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $66.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $89.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.4 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $73.71. The stock is now traded at around $92.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $25.77 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Windham Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07.