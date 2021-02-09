>
Windham Capital Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

February 09, 2021 | About: ICF +0.52% VFH +0.21% XLI +0.26% EWY +0.52% EEM +1.06% SJNK -0.18% IEF +0.08%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Windham Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Vanguard Financials ETF, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windham Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Windham Capital Management, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $465 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Windham Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windham+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Windham Capital Management, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,151,235 shares, 29.25% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 230,164 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45%
  3. BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 333,180 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  4. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 91,808 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 429,388 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.22%
New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $66.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $89.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.4 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $73.71. The stock is now traded at around $92.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Windham Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The purchase prices were between $25.77 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Windham Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.78 and $55.11, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Windham Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Windham Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Windham Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Windham Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Windham Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Windham Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

