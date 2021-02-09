Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys Apple Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT I Inc, Omnicell Inc

Investment company Arkadios Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, sells BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT I Inc, Omnicell Inc, Global Net Lease Inc, Nutanix Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arkadios Wealth Advisors. As of 2020Q4, Arkadios Wealth Advisors owns 1343 stocks with a total value of $433 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 165,182 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.23% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 101,860 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.99% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 125,587 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3404.10% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,775 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.83% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 35,953 shares, 1.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2216.56%

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 121,657 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $112.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 68,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $46.84 and $48.84, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $49.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 124,723 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $31.66. The stock is now traded at around $32.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 143,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $28.89 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.33. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 117,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI World ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.53 and $112.41, with an estimated average price of $106.24. The stock is now traded at around $117.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 20,874 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Apple Inc by 93.23%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 165,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3404.10%. The purchase prices were between $60.98 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.43. The stock is now traded at around $68.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 125,587 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 2216.56%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $216.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 35,953 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10425.99%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 119,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 214250.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 90,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3216.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 84,028 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT I Inc. The sale prices were between $9.16 and $9.16, with an estimated average price of $9.16.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.32 and $33.46, with an estimated average price of $32.94.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $13.11 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $17.21.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.54.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $32.64 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $42.68.

Arkadios Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $12.39 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.