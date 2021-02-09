Menard Financial Group LLC Buys Boeing Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Roku Inc, Sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Medtronic PLC, Prudential Financial Inc

Investment company Menard Financial Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Boeing Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Roku Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, American Tower Corp, sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Medtronic PLC, Prudential Financial Inc, Intel Corp, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Menard Financial Group LLC. As of 2020Q4, Menard Financial Group LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Menard Financial Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/menard+financial+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,267 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 27,903 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.58% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 28,909 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,472 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,656 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%

Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $215.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $200 and $360.56, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $467.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $118.75. The stock is now traded at around $167.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,289 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $231.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $474.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.37. The stock is now traded at around $148.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,179 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.55. The stock is now traded at around $329.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 42.32%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $258.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 49.76%. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $422.01. The stock is now traded at around $528.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,267 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 61.29%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $288.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 45.27%. The purchase prices were between $340.68 and $446.53, with an estimated average price of $392.88. The stock is now traded at around $417.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc by 51.51%. The purchase prices were between $133.41 and $153.88, with an estimated average price of $145.24. The stock is now traded at around $141.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,709 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98.

Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21.

Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.4.

Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91.

Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.