Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Live Oak Bancshares Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF

Investment company Patriot Investment Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Live Oak Bancshares Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patriot Investment Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Patriot Investment Management Inc. owns 168 stocks with a total value of $658 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LOB, IUSB, JETS, SONO, SHV, AIA, VYMI,

LOB, IUSB, JETS, SONO, SHV, AIA, VYMI, Added Positions: IVW, IYW, IJT, IJS, ITA, IYC, AGG, IAU, IYJ, SPSB, PFE, SHY, NXPI, RTX, TAP, STZ, XT, IGF, USIG, AZN, RGR, GD, LLY, SCHW,

IVW, IYW, IJT, IJS, ITA, IYC, AGG, IAU, IYJ, SPSB, PFE, SHY, NXPI, RTX, TAP, STZ, XT, IGF, USIG, AZN, RGR, GD, LLY, SCHW, Reduced Positions: VTI, SCHB, BND, VB, SCHZ, SCHF, VCIT, VO, SCHM, SCHX, VEU, IVV, VWO, MUB, SCHE, VPU, SPY, SCHA, IEMG, VNQ, VCSH, SCHD, BRK.B, VDC, QQQ, SCHC, VIG, VSS, IGSB, SCHH, BNDX, PFF, SCHR, AAPL, VWOB, DGRO, ITOT, IVE, VYM, AMGN, JNJ, BSV, EMB, SDY, PG, WMT, FLOT, IJR, VEA, HD, UPS, DVY, IJH, VOO, BIV, JPST, LQD, SCHO, DUK, JPM, MSFT, PNFP, PM, HDV, USMV, VIOO, T, ALB, COST, NVDA, NFLX, DIS, TSLA, ACWV, EFA, VGSH, MMM, CSCO, KO, XOM, INTC, MDT, MRK, UNH, VZ, V, EEM, EEMV, EFAV, IAGG, IWO, IWR, NEAR, VDE, VT, XBI, CSX, CRUS, DE, HSY, IBM, JBL, MXIM, NVS, SO, SYK, DAL, SMBK, PYPL, SQ, RSP, VNQI,

VTI, SCHB, BND, VB, SCHZ, SCHF, VCIT, VO, SCHM, SCHX, VEU, IVV, VWO, MUB, SCHE, VPU, SPY, SCHA, IEMG, VNQ, VCSH, SCHD, BRK.B, VDC, QQQ, SCHC, VIG, VSS, IGSB, SCHH, BNDX, PFF, SCHR, AAPL, VWOB, DGRO, ITOT, IVE, VYM, AMGN, JNJ, BSV, EMB, SDY, PG, WMT, FLOT, IJR, VEA, HD, UPS, DVY, IJH, VOO, BIV, JPST, LQD, SCHO, DUK, JPM, MSFT, PNFP, PM, HDV, USMV, VIOO, T, ALB, COST, NVDA, NFLX, DIS, TSLA, ACWV, EFA, VGSH, MMM, CSCO, KO, XOM, INTC, MDT, MRK, UNH, VZ, V, EEM, EEMV, EFAV, IAGG, IWO, IWR, NEAR, VDE, VT, XBI, CSX, CRUS, DE, HSY, IBM, JBL, MXIM, NVS, SO, SYK, DAL, SMBK, PYPL, SQ, RSP, VNQI, Sold Out: IEFA, TAN, PGX, VOT, VGT, VBR, TIP, SCHP, IGIB, VXUS, IWM, HYG, GDX, VPL, SPLV, CAT, VUG, VTV, VOE, DNKN, WRK, PSCT, SCHG, MO, IWN, GLD, VLUE, ABBV, GILD, ABT, VGK, XLV, SCHV, IWF, INDA, EPP, DIA, GE, EPD, CMCSA, BAC, AFIN, NUV, OCGN,

For the details of Patriot Investment Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patriot+investment+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 587,380 shares, 17.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.11% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 664,793 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.35% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 896,846 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 366,873 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.28% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 98,862 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,986 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $18.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,624 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.82 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $80.1. The stock is now traded at around $99.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,530 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 191.48%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 48,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,108 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 73.06%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $93.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 61.11%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $133.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 99.55%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $98.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 208.26%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $66.59 and $104, with an estimated average price of $80.67.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $15.01.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15.