Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Valrico, FL, based Investment company Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EEM, MSCI, TMUS, MA, JNJ, MCO, V, GOOGL, NEE, COST, GS, FIS, CME, KLAC, SHW, RJF, BLK, DG, C, WFC, UNP, PNC, JPM, HD, TMO, UNH, MS, MRK, HMC, AMD, PFE, GE,

EEM, MSCI, TMUS, MA, JNJ, MCO, V, GOOGL, NEE, COST, GS, FIS, CME, KLAC, SHW, RJF, BLK, DG, C, WFC, UNP, PNC, JPM, HD, TMO, UNH, MS, MRK, HMC, AMD, PFE, GE, Added Positions: PFF, HYD, RSP, QQQ, SPY, MUB, VCIT, LQD, TOTL, ITOT, SJNK, IJH, IAU, IJR, PYPL, HCA, MSFT, CHKP, AAPL, AMZN, FB, CRM, NVDA, PTLC,

PFF, HYD, RSP, QQQ, SPY, MUB, VCIT, LQD, TOTL, ITOT, SJNK, IJH, IAU, IJR, PYPL, HCA, MSFT, CHKP, AAPL, AMZN, FB, CRM, NVDA, PTLC, Reduced Positions: QQEW,

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 163,175 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 789.24% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 259,835 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1289.49% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 66,675 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1778.17% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 27,025 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1360.81% BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 71,860 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 773.68%

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 55,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $333.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $340.68 and $446.53, with an estimated average price of $392.88. The stock is now traded at around $417.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $166.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 1289.49%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.21%. The holding were 259,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.24%. The purchase prices were between $58.84 and $61.54, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.92%. The holding were 163,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1778.17%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.26%. The holding were 66,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1360.81%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 27,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 1311.11%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 22,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 773.68%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 71,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.