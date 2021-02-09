>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

February 09, 2021 | About: PFF +0.08% HYD +0.1% RSP -0.04% QQQ -0.02% SPY -0.07% MUB +0.08% EEM +1.06% MA -1.07% MSCI -1.13% JNJ +0.82% TMUS -1.31% V -0.18%

Valrico, FL, based Investment company Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aft%2C+forsyth+%26+sober%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC
  1. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 163,175 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 789.24%
  2. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 259,835 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1289.49%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 66,675 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1778.17%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 27,025 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1360.81%
  5. BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 71,860 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 773.68%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 55,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $333.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $340.68 and $446.53, with an estimated average price of $392.88. The stock is now traded at around $417.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $166.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.51 and $134.85, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 1289.49%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.21%. The holding were 259,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.24%. The purchase prices were between $58.84 and $61.54, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.92%. The holding were 163,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1778.17%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.26%. The holding were 66,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1360.81%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 27,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 1311.11%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 22,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 773.68%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 71,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC. Also check out:

1. Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)