Clark Estates Inc Buys Bank of America Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Investment company Clark Estates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Equity Commonwealth, GrafTech International, sells Verizon Communications Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Stellantis NV, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clark Estates Inc. As of 2020Q4, Clark Estates Inc owns 105 stocks with a total value of $667 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Facebook Inc (FB) - 171,000 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 643,599 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.06% The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) - 1,162,000 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.71% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) - 95,000 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76%

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.11. The stock is now traded at around $127.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 415,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $39.69, with an estimated average price of $34.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Vectrus Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.27 and $51.76, with an estimated average price of $44.85. The stock is now traded at around $55.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 73,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 44.78%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 485,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 78.99%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $85.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 113,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 128.30%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29. The stock is now traded at around $67.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 121,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 27.91%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $210.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 30,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in TripAdvisor Inc by 27.59%. The purchase prices were between $18.72 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.52.

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in ASGN Inc. The sale prices were between $66.04 and $86.66, with an estimated average price of $77.12.

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.23 and $23.76, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Premier Inc. The sale prices were between $32.04 and $36.95, with an estimated average price of $34.52.

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $33.97.

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The sale prices were between $50.5 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $57.81.