AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short

Investment company AMJ Financial Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Invesco, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares Agency Bond ETF, Werner Enterprises Inc, Anglogold Ashanti during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMJ Financial Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, AMJ Financial Wealth Management owns 71 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 80,435 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,794 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27% Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 95,665 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.8% Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) - 64,324 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% Nike Inc (NKE) - 44,945 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%

AMJ Financial Wealth Management initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 80,435 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMJ Financial Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.95 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $74.72. The stock is now traded at around $91.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 52,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMJ Financial Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 34,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMJ Financial Wealth Management initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $105.47. The stock is now traded at around $109.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 32,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMJ Financial Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.85 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.45. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 185,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMJ Financial Wealth Management initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $55.25 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $68.33. The stock is now traded at around $74.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 39,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMJ Financial Wealth Management added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 130.39%. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 75,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMJ Financial Wealth Management added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 82.18%. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. The stock is now traded at around $97.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 45,256 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMJ Financial Wealth Management added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 36.47%. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $42.28, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 134,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMJ Financial Wealth Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 85.21%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $333.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMJ Financial Wealth Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 224.52%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3305.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 503 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMJ Financial Wealth Management added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 150.05%. The purchase prices were between $148.25 and $164.71, with an estimated average price of $158.72. The stock is now traded at around $149.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,771 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AMJ Financial Wealth Management sold out a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $38.02 and $44.65, with an estimated average price of $40.67.

AMJ Financial Wealth Management sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $135.95 and $157.09, with an estimated average price of $146.31.

AMJ Financial Wealth Management sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75.

AMJ Financial Wealth Management sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.39.

AMJ Financial Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62.

AMJ Financial Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.