Perkins Capital Management Inc Buys Magnite Inc, USA Technologies Inc, Progenity Inc, Sells Magnite Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc

Wayzata, MN, based Investment company Perkins Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Magnite Inc, USA Technologies Inc, Progenity Inc, SharpSpring Inc, Intrusion Inc, sells Magnite Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc, BioLife Solutions Inc, Qumu Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perkins Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 98 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 181,250 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16% Vericel Corp (VCEL) - 253,037 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.62% CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 107,792 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.87% Natera Inc (NTRA) - 66,050 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58% Veracyte Inc (VCYT) - 127,080 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $61.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 191,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in USA Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $11.51, with an estimated average price of $9.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 254,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Progenity Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.27 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $6.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 413,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SharpSpring Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.4 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $13.96. The stock is now traded at around $20.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 105,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Intrusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $27.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 60,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $166.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Antares Pharma Inc by 112.24%. The purchase prices were between $2.73 and $4.03, with an estimated average price of $3.24. The stock is now traded at around $4.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 480,783 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Profire Energy Inc by 81.68%. The purchase prices were between $0.65 and $0.93, with an estimated average price of $0.8. The stock is now traded at around $1.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,853,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Rockwell Medical Inc by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $0.84 and $1.21, with an estimated average price of $1.02. The stock is now traded at around $1.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,457,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Zix Corp by 256.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.83 and $9.03, with an estimated average price of $7.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 53,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Streamline Health Solutions Inc by 39.68%. The purchase prices were between $1.33 and $1.89, with an estimated average price of $1.55. The stock is now traded at around $2.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 605,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Digi International Inc by 101.94%. The purchase prices were between $14.73 and $19.7, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $12.64.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $28.66 and $59.71, with an estimated average price of $41.1.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.14 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $4.85.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in H.B. Fuller Co. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $50.76.

Perkins Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Bionano Genomics Inc. The sale prices were between $0.48 and $3.08, with an estimated average price of $0.62.