Sunbelt Securities, Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Encore Wire Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Accenture PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Adobe Inc

February 09, 2021 | About: AAPL -0.66% IVW -0.13% PFE +0.43% IJK +0.3% V -0.18% IJT +1.06% BRK.B +1.05% WIRE +0.06% IVV -0.08% SCHF +0.51% CBTX -0.39% ON +2.01%

Houston, TX, based Investment company Sunbelt Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Encore Wire Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Accenture PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Adobe Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunbelt Securities, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Sunbelt Securities, Inc. owns 355 stocks with a total value of $451 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sunbelt Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sunbelt+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sunbelt Securities, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,862 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.15%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,229 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
  3. BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 553,526 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 45,501 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.44%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 38,333 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $239.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 38,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Encore Wire Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.94 and $60.57, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $64.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 120,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $391.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 18,719 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 69,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CBTX Inc (CBTX)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in CBTX Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.84 and $26.32, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 39,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The purchase prices were between $424.1 and $501.93, with an estimated average price of $465.98. The stock is now traded at around $543.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 57.15%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 127,862 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.34%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 121,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 122.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 163,459 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 310.68%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 57,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 45,501 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.87%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $133.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 35,894 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $38.72, with an estimated average price of $37.75.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $73.99 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI China A ETF. The sale prices were between $36.72 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $39.69.

Sold Out: Federal Signal Corp (FSS)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Federal Signal Corp. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.61.



