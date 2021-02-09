>
Loudon Investment Management, LLC Buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Altria Group Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Ventas Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF

February 09, 2021 | About: XLE -1.06% FRT +1.83% MO +0.91% TSM +0.1% BIV +0.04% AOS -0.1% CIXX +1.1% XOM -1.17% USB +0.44% VTR +0.19% SPYX +0.06% TBT -0.22%

Meriden, NH, based Investment company Loudon Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Altria Group Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, A.O. Smith Corp, sells Intel Corp, Ventas Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, Boeing Co, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loudon Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Loudon Investment Management, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Loudon Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/loudon+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Loudon Investment Management, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,250 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
  2. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 41,655 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 51,072 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
  4. SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) - 39,827 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.50%
  5. AT&T Inc (T) - 179,916 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02%
New Purchase: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CI Financial Corp (CIXX)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in CI Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.71 and $13.8, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,418 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $47.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,735 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 47.50%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 39,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.64%. The purchase prices were between $67.91 and $94.08, with an estimated average price of $83.31. The stock is now traded at around $93.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 124.80%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $43.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 42.07%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $132.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.46%. The purchase prices were between $91.43 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $92.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $38.84 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $46.28.

Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The sale prices were between $81.2 and $92.98, with an estimated average price of $88.32.

Sold Out: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

Loudon Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $15.77 and $17.15, with an estimated average price of $16.41.



