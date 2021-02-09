Hartline Investment Corp Buys Marriott International Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Sells Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, Adobe Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Hartline Investment Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Marriott International Inc, Renewable Energy Group Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Generac Holdings Inc, sells Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, Adobe Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartline Investment Corp. As of 2020Q4, Hartline Investment Corp owns 109 stocks with a total value of $691 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 252 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) - 335,191 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 347,413 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 61,141 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 144,417 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.55. The stock is now traded at around $127.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 110,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.75 and $233.2, with an estimated average price of $215.52. The stock is now traded at around $275.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 12,498 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36. The stock is now traded at around $581.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $314.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.24 and $105.16, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $101.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 155.15%. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $79.01, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $110.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 153,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc by 61.28%. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $47, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $53.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 256,806 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 74.03%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $65.41, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $63.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 132,162 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 73.79%. The purchase prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $337.76. The stock is now traded at around $425.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,543 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 56.92%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 59.77%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.35. The stock is now traded at around $237.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,114 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.73.

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5.

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $169.94.