McNamara Financial Services, Inc. Buys First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

February 09, 2021 | About: FUMB -0.1%

Marshfield, MA, based Investment company McNamara Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McNamara Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, McNamara Financial Services, Inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: FUMB,
  • Reduced Positions: VWO, VEA,

These are the top 5 holdings of McNamara Financial Services, Inc.
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 224,483 shares, 25.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 1,469,897 shares, 18.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,307,732 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,018,443 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio.
  5. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 576,785 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)