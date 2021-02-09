McNamara Financial Services, Inc. Buys First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

Marshfield, MA, based Investment company McNamara Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McNamara Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, McNamara Financial Services, Inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $295 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FUMB,

FUMB, Reduced Positions: VWO, VEA,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 224,483 shares, 25.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 1,469,897 shares, 18.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,307,732 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,018,443 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 576,785 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.