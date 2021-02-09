Gladius Capital Management LP Buys BTC iShares Gold Trust, Boeing Co, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Apple Inc, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Gladius Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Gold Trust, Boeing Co, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, sells Apple Inc, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Cigna Corp, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gladius Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Gladius Capital Management LP owns 39 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 657,063 shares, 57.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.91% BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 2,292,475 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 97,850 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.66% SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 116,863 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.04% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 301,900 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.53%

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.66%. The holding were 2,292,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $215.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 68,748 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $248.92. The stock is now traded at around $315.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 12,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75. The stock is now traded at around $71.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 44,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $148.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 22,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.66%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $228.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 97,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 800.60%. The purchase prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25. The stock is now traded at around $115.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 89,943 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 40.04%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $172.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 116,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 688.09%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $269.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 18,851 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 1043.43%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $276.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 17,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 1194.98%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $570.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 8,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $163.4 and $221.11, with an estimated average price of $196.59.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95.