Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Accenture PLC, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Unilever PLC, Capital One Financial Corp

Asheville, NC, based Investment company Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Accenture PLC, Tesla Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Unilever PLC, Capital One Financial Corp, Unilever NV, Nokia Oyj during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. owns 169 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ALSN, TSLA, FITB, MMP, PAA, HTBI, BDX, MDT, PEG, WFC, AMLP, VYM, XPH,
- Added Positions: AGG, BSV, TIPX, ACN, VGSH, XLRE, VEU, AVGO, GLDM, MKL, JPM, VGIT, MA, BUD, VTI, CF, VTEB, VCSH, VXUS, SCEPJ.PFD, SIVR, NLYPF.PFD, VZ, NVDA, COP, BAC, V, QCOM, VIG, STZ, AMT,
- Reduced Positions: IEMG, INTC, UL, AAPL, IEFA, UNH, HD, DIS, XLE, CVX, FB, GOOGL, TGT, SYK, ECL, APTV, MCD, PM, ROP, CSCO, TMO, WMT, T, XLV, DJP, IJR, IWO, IYR, TIP, MDLZ, GLW, GE, XOM, MO, RTX, TFC, BAX, SLV, CVS, DRI, ETN, PREPG.PFD, PYPL, IBM, PAYX, GSPA.PFD, RY,
- Sold Out: COFPF.PFD, UN, NOK, NSC,
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 430,142 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,225 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,761 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 56,268 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS (TIPX) - 473,583 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23%
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.68 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $40.3. The stock is now traded at around $43.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,747 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $849.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 490 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $41.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The purchase prices were between $5.76 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $7.63. The stock is now traded at around $9.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: HomeTrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.86 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $17.31. The stock is now traded at around $22.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 160.66%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 118.52%. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95. The stock is now traded at around $257.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SSgA Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 39.85%. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COFPF.PFD)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $25.28.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.27 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.94.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Altavista Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $227.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of Altavista Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:
